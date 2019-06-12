McDonald's to hand out free chicken nuggets at this year's Y Not? Festival in Derbyshire

The brand new McDonald's Chicken McNugget Van will be visiting a Derbyshire festival later this summer.

The van - which will include free chicken nuggets, a giant interactive maze and a 360-degree spinning selfie experience - will be at the Y Not? Festival at Pikehall between July 25 and 28.

This year's Y Not? Festival will include headliners Elbow, Two Door Cinema Club and Foals.

The McNugget van follows in the tracks of the McFlurry van, which has been touring festivals over the past three years, serving up more than 88,000 McFlurrys.