Thousands of Derbyshire jobs could be created by developments in 2020

Plans which would create thousands of jobs across Derbyshire could be given the green light in the coming year.

During 2019 a flurry of sizeable planning applications for large business developments were submitted for sites across the county and have yet to be decided.

Middle Peak Quarry Wirksworth

Decisions on these applications are expected in 2020 and, if approved, could see thousands of new jobs created.

Here is a round-up of some of the significant business applications which we can expect to see in 2020:

2,391 jobs – Former Coalite Site, Bolsover

Bolsover Land Limited, a joint venture between and DSM Group and Marcol Industrial, backed by Derbyshire County Council, had plans to bring the former mining site back into use.

The old Coalite plant, Bolsover.

The development of the former Coalite site has been heavily changed due to the fact that HS2 is now planned to run through the site.

This has shifted it from a split of business space and 660 homes to a purely employment-creating project and will see the 120-acre site become home to 105 acres of employment floorspace, up from 70 acres.These colossal units will see potential jobs increase from 1,525 to 2,391.

270 jobs – Strutt Mills, Belper

The developers behind plans to turn Belper’s historic mills into apartments, offices, restaurants, a gym and cafes had hoped that judgement day could come at the end of the 2019

However, this has lapsed and now a decision is expected in 2020.

Asset and property management company FI Real Estate Management (FIREM) submitted its plans for the 200-year-old Strutt Mills in 2018.

Since then the firm has been in dispute with flood and conservation experts – with the aim of ensuring that any development would not increase the risk of flooding or damage the character of the listed mill buildings.

Conservation organisations also hope the scheme does not negatively impact on the Grade-II listed Belper River Gardens which neighbour the mills.

As part of the proposed scheme, the East Mill would be converted into 117 apartments which would “combine a modern aesthetic with a respect for the building’s rich history”.

142 jobs – Middle Peak Quarry, Wirksworth

Tarmac’s plans to develop land next to Middle Peak Quarry were submitted in summer 2018 and have yet to be considered.

If approved, the plans would create 142 jobs through an array of new business units covering more than four acres.

The plans for 151 homes next to Middle Peak Quarry, submitted by Tarmac, have been left pending for more than a year.

These plans were initially filed in summer 2018 and have yet to be considered by Derbyshire Dales District Council.

In July, it was revealed that the plans, off Cromford Road and Middleton Road, had hit another obstacle which hinges on a decision from central government.

Part of the proposed site includes centuries-old remains of mines which are protected by law as scheduled monuments by Historic England.

It says the remains are of “national importance”.

The area around the remains cannot be disturbed and a larger buffer to prevent damage to the former mines may be required, or the plans could be rejected entirely.

A decision is expected in 2020.

Tarmac also has plans for 645 homes in Middle Peak Quarry itself but has yet to file these plans. Those plans would also include further employment land, office space and a corner shop.

100 jobs – Crich Quarry

Ambitious plans for a giant waterpark, hundreds of apartments and straw bale lodges, a huge hotel and restaurant were put in for a former Derbyshire quarry in May.

The massive scheme, planned by Hillcrest (Crich) Limited, would see the current derelict 44-acre Crich quarry, northwest of Crich, entirely redeveloped as the Amber Rock Resort.

During construction, the project would create 200 jobs, and once operational the site would have 100 full-time and part-time jobs.

The developer says the project will “act as a catalyst for community regeneration by way of supply chain and job creation”.

It said: “The creation of an attractive leisure facility to complement and augment the local area’s numerous natural and man-made attractions will do much to convert existing ‘day-trippers’ into potential overnight ‘stop-overs’.”

A modern block of 210 holiday apartments would contain a a supermarket, florist, photography studio, a bakery, a bowling alley, laundry services and craft classrooms.

There would also be a five-storey 116-bed hotel, with glass panelling on the front and a grassed roof so that it blends in to the top of the quarry.

The hotel would include 10 family suites and would cater for weddings and other functions.

Hundreds of jobs – Cinderhill, Denby Bottles

The project known as Cinderhill would comprise 12 acres of business space north of Denby Bottles and east of the A38.

Developers Harworth Group and Pegasus Group want to build the business space, a primary school, village centre (shops and space for small businesses) and 1,200 houses.

The plans no longer include a new junction for the A38 due to cost restrictions. The firms have also dropped plans to remediate the infamous acid tar pits to the west of the site.

A consultation event was hosted by the developers in September and an application is expected to be submitted and decided in 2020.

The developer had said that it intended to submit an application in winter 2019 but has not done so yet.

Unknown number – Butterley Iron Works, Butterley

In July, London firm Aquarius Estates Ltd and local entrepreneur Tim Godkin submitted plans for a raft of new businesses on the former industrial site.

Existing buildings on the site would be converted and re-purposed for shops, a care home, a micro-pub, restaurant, swimming pool, soft play, a gym, dance studio and office and distribution space.

Some buildings would be demolished.

The former blast furnaces, and the disused Butterley Tunnel, part of the Cromford Canal route, lie to the east of the site. The canal itself passes underneath the site – 15 metres below the surface.

A range of heritage authorities and local groups which oversee the site fear that the development could negatively impact these historic monuments and that it would see them lost forever.