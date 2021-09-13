Around 8,900 primary school children who were born between September 1, 2010, and August 31, 2011 have been sent information about the application process, which will remain open until midnight on Sunday, October 31.

When completing the application, parents and carers are asked to choose three preferred schools including one within their catchment area.

Parents who don’t include their child’s catchment school could – if that school then becomes full – find themselves being offered a place at a school further away and be liable for any costs associated with home to school transport.

Parents and carers whose children are due to start secondary school next September can now apply for a place for their child (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Derbyshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, councillor Alex Dale, said: “As the new school term just begins, it’s time for parents with children in Year 6 to apply for their child’s secondary school place for September 2022.

“It’s really quick and easy to apply – especially if parents do it online and we have a dedicated team on hand to help parents with the application process if they need it.”

Applications submitted after the deadline will not be considered until places have been allocated to those children whose parents did return their form on time.

Coun Dale added: “We know picking the right school is a big decision so we’re asking parents to take their time and send in their application before the deadline to avoid disappointment.”

“Parents are less likely to get a place at their preferred school if they miss the deadline and it could mean their child may have to travel further to an alternative school or not get into the same school as their friends.”

Applying online is the most efficient method, with parents and carers able to make changes to their preferences or amend any other details if necessary, at any point up to the closing date via www.derbyshire.gov.uk/admissions.

However, those who do not have access to the internet can call the admissions team on 01629 533190.

Those who are a refused a place for their child have a right of appeal to an independent panel.