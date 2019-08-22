Belper School ‘chuffed to bits’ with increase in top GCSE grades

GCSE Results Day has landed at Belper School- and pupils and staff are celebrating following a rise in top grades.

The school said it was ‘delighted’ to report ‘another set of pleasing results’ for its GCSE outcomes today (Thursday, August 22).

Belper School.

Attainment 8 has improved again to 49.58, 9-5 in English and Maths has increased to 49 per cent and the average point score for the EBACC has risen to 4.45.

Headteacher Martyn Cooper said: “We are chuffed to bits that the 2019 students have realised their potential with a great set of results.

“They worked so hard for them, ably supported by staff and parents, and can now move on to the next stage of their education with tremendous pride.”

