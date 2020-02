Each school has been ranked with a points system, according to the average points per academic entry and then on the percentage of students achieving AAB or better with two facilitating subjects.

1. Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School Point score - 36.77

2. Highfields School, Matlock. Points score - 35.15

3. Anthony Gell School, Matlock Points score - 32.75

4. Lady Manners School, Bakewell. Points score - 34.21

