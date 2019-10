These are the ratings of every nursery in Derbyshire following recent inspections by Ofsted.

Listed are 16 day nurseries and nursery schools and their rating from Ofsted, which ranges from ‘Outstanding’ to ‘Inadequate’, based on inspections made from 2017 to 2019. The data is the latest available on the Ofsted website. Nurseries are listed in order of the most recent inspection report.

1. Brassington Village Hall Pre-School Brassington Village Hall, Dale End, Brassington, Derbyshire, DE4 4HA. Ofsted rating: Good. Latest report: 17-10-2019

2. Darley Dale Pre-school and Nursery Joseph Whitworth Centre, Station Road, Darley Dale, DE4 2EQ. Ofsted rating: Good. Latest report: 17-10-2019

3. Matlock Pre-school Playgroup 50 Woolley Road, Matlock, DE4 3HU. Ofsted rating: Good. Latest report: 15-08-2019

4. Twilight At All Saints Infants Matlock All Saints C Of E Infant School, Dimple Road, Matlock, DE4 3HX. Ofsted rating: Outstanding. Latest report: 11-04-2019

