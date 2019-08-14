Belper couple set to brave the shave for Macmillan

A couple from Belper are set to lose their locks for a cause close to their heart when they Brave the Shave for Macmillan.



Donna and James Smith are taking on on Macmillan’s Brave The Shave challenge to raise money for the charity - which supports people battling cancer.

Donna, 40, said: “We have had many members of both our families touched by cancer.

“Back in 2013 my dad was diagnosed with bowel cancer and luckily he did survive and he is OK now.

“I stumbled on an advert on Instagram which showed a lady being shaved and we decided to go for it.”

“I have recently lost a lot of weight on The 1:1 Diet by Cambridge Weight Plan and am now a Consultant in Belper.

“I love helping other people lose significant amounts of weight and putting type 2 diabetes into remission.

“That was a life changing event for me and so would losing my hair.

“James was very enthusiastic about doing it.

“We have got aload of people behind us and we want to raise as much money as possible.”

James, 50, is a train Driver for East Midlands Trains and is very well known for his Victorian style moustache and moustache and sideburns which he has nurtured for the for the last five years.

The couple will undergo their transformation on September 25 at 12 noon at Harpers Hairdressers in King Street, Belper.

They will both be shaved down to a number one.

The event will be recorded for YouTube and other social media.

To give your backing to Donna and James visit their Macmillan page here

Since launching the Brave the Shave fundraising campaign in 2015, Macmillan said they have raised over £22.7 million.

The money could pay for 140 Macmillan nurses for three years to provide physical, financial and emotional support to help people live life as fully as possible.