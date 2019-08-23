Belper residents have been urged to drop of their old contact lenses to recycle for charity

An opticians in Belper is helping to raise money for brain tumour research and support.

An opticians in Belper is helping to raise money for brain tumour research and support.

Specsavers has set up a collection point to recycle old contact lenses and contact lens packaging.

The initiative not only aims to reduce waste going to landfill, but will also raise money for Elli’s Fund – a brain cancer charity set up in memory of Scarborough schoolgirl Ellie Othwick-Bowmaker who lost her fight against brain cancer in 2010 at the age of 14.

Andy McBride, store director said: “We’re really honoured to be part of this initiative.

“Ellie was incredibly inspirational, defying the doctors and raising £25,000 for brain tumour research when she was alive.

“We hope the local community will support our appeal and drop off their old lenses, which will not only raise money for the charity but will help to reduce landfill.”

A collection box has been set up at Specsavers at 46 – 48 King Street, where residents can drop off their old contact lenses and contact lens packaging.