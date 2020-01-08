Belper train driver to join fundraising run weeks after stroke

A train driver from Belper is to go on a fundraising run only weeks after suffering a stroke.

Kerry Hewitt, 45, was sent reeling by his stroke in October last year, not long after taking part in a marathon.

But he has made an exceptional recovery and now wants to help other victims in a Resolution Run, organised by the Stroke Association at Markeaton Park in Derby.

Kerry said: “I am proud to join the Resolution Run as a stroke survivor.

“I am buzzing that I have recovered quite well and haven’t been left with any real lasting effects.

“I can’t wait to take part in this run and show others who are still in recovery that you can be fit, healthy and happy after a stroke.”

A keen runner, Kerry was working when his wife noticed he wasn’t communicating properly over the phone.

When he got home, he had difficulty talking and understanding things, so he was rushed to hospital, where his stroke was confirmed.

Kerry recalled: “I remember being so confused and not really knowing what was happening or what was going to happen next.

“After leaving hospital, I felt fine, but my cognitive skills were really affected. Thankfully, these have improved so much now.

“Even now, I am aware I am not what I used to be. But I feel a new kind of normal.

“Initially, my memory was affected, and it felt like my brain was over fluent. I got confused easily and talked so fast. But all that is back to normal now.”

The Resolution Run at Derby, which can be over 5K or 10K, takes place on Sunday, February 23, and supporters can back Kerry through donations or sponsorship.

Joanne Burr, regional fundraising manager at the Stroke Association, said: “Recovery from a stroke is a marathon, not a sprint.

“Life after a stroke is different for us all, but there is one way we can stand together. Resolution Runs, which are held across the country, are the perfect opportunity to raise vital funds.

“Entrants can run or walk and choose the distance to suit them. It’s a resolution to help rebuild lives.”

There are 1.2 million stroke survivors in the UK, living with wide-ranging disabilities such as speech difficulties, memory loss and mental health issues.