Coronavirus: Derbyshire school asks three teachers to stay home

A Belper school has asked three of its teachers to remain in isolation over coronavirus concerns.

In a statement head teacher Nick Goforth said the Belper School teachers had returned from areas where there is a "low risk" of contracting coronavirus but had been told not to come back to school for two weeks as a precaution.

In a letter to parents he said: "They have no symptoms and have been advised by the NHS to come back to school, however, we have asked them not to attend school for two weeks as a precaution.

“This is above and beyond the guidance given to us by Public Health England. We’ll keep you informed about any developments and ensure we’re keeping the school clean to prevent the spread of any virus.”

At Belper School and Sixth Form Centre, we take the health and safety of our pupils and staff very seriously, so we’re sharing guidance from Public Health England on steps you should be taking. This is the same advice given to all schools nationally.”

A Belper man who came into "close contact" with a confirmed case of coronavirus will self-isolate and be tested.

He posted on social media that he had met someone this week who tested positive.

He wrote to concerned residents who had seen paramedics in white suits: "There's no reason to panic as all this is being treated as a precaution."

On Thursday a primary school in Buxton closed as a precaution after a parent was confirmed as having the virus.