406 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Derbyshire

Public Health England figures show that 54,314 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 by 9am on Thursday (July 8) in Derbyshire up from 53,908 the same time on Wednesday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Derbyshire now stands at 6,767 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,750.