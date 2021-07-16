Here's where you'll be able to get walk-in covid-19 vaccinations across Derbyshire

There is no need to arrange an appointment at these clinics and anyone aged 18 and above is eligible to go along and get their Covid jab.

Health officials will be on hand to answer any questions you may have about the vaccines, along with the benefits and potential risks.#

Here's where you can get the Cocvid-19 vaccination in Derbyshire

Joined Up Care Derbyshire updates its website regularly to show when the next walk-in clinics are, which vaccine is being offered and if the sessions are for first or second doses – or both.

Dr Steve Lloyd, medical director for the Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group, said: “The more people we vaccinate, the sooner the whole country can get back to something more like normal life, and walk-in clinics are a big part of that.

“Walk-in clinics are a really important option for people to get their vaccination on the spur of the moment, and that’s really handy if you are busy and need to just pop in.

“You can get first and second doses of both Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines at many of these walk-in clinics, but please do check the Joined Up Care Derbyshire website for details. It’s also important to remember that people must leave at least eight weeks between first and second doses.

“We also know that many people who are hesitant about getting a vaccination find it easier to attend a clinic without the pressure of a booking, and we’ve been delighted to be able to meet some of the people when they come in.

“Everyone deserves the protection of a vaccine, and it’s really satisfying to help make them and their loved ones safer.”

Here are the upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics in Derbyshire:

Saturday, July 17

Whitwell Community Centre, Portland Street, Whitwell, S80 4NN

9am until 1pm, first dose, Pfizer/BioNTech

Jubilee Hall, Hatton, DE65 5EL

9am until 1pm and 2pm until 5pm, first and second doses, Pfizer/BioNTech

St John’s Methodist Church, Birchover Way, Allestree

10am until noon, first dose Pfizer/BioNTech, first and second dose AstraZeneca/Oxford University

Sunday, July 18

Jubilee Hall, Station Road, Hatton, DE65 5EL

9am until 1pm and 2pm until 5pm, first and second doses, Pfizer/BioNTech

Wednesday, July 21

Sharley Park Leisure Centre, Clay Cross, S45 9LX

8.30am until 3pm, second dose, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University

Friday, July 23

Shirebrook Leisure Centre, Park Road, NG20 8JQ

8am until 5pm, first and second doses, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University

Saturday, July 24

Shirebrook Leisure Centre, Park Road, NG20 8JQ

8am until 5pm, first and second doses, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University

Sunday, July 25

Shirebrook Leisure Centre, Park Road, NG20 8JQ

8am until 5pm, first and second doses, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University

Wednesday, July 28

Jubilee Hall, Station Road, Hatton, DE65 5EL

9am until 1pm and 2pm until 5pm, first and second doses, Pfizer/BioNTech

Thursday, July 29

Jubilee Hall, Station Road, Hatton, DE65 5EL

9am until 1pm and 2pm until 5pm, first and second doses, Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University

Sunday, August 1

Jubilee Hall, Station Road, Hatton, DE65 5EL

9am until 1pm and 2pm until 5pm, first and second doses, Pfizer/BioNTech