Council leader announces £1 million to tackle coronavirus outbreak in Derbyshire

The leader of Derbyshire County Council has announced that the authority will set aside £1 million to deal with coronavirus in the county.

Councillor Barry Lewis said this morning (March 12): “Today I am announcing that Derbyshire County Council will set aside an initial £1million to help Derbyshire to deal with coronavirus.

Getty Images

“It’s clear the impacts on local businesses and residents will be significant.

“We stand ready to help. Further details to follow later today.”

Currently, there are four confirmed cases of coronavirus in Derbyshire – three in the High Peak and one in Erewash.

The exact locations of the cases has not been released, but anyone who has been in ‘close contact’ with a confirmed case will be given health advice by Public Health England about symptoms, and emergency contact details to use if they become unwell.

The outbreak was yesterday declared a ‘pandemic’ by the World Heath Organisation, as the global death toll reached over 4,700.

Six people have died from the virus in the UK, while two UK citizens overseas have also died after becoming infected.

People with cold symptoms could be told to stay at home, and the UK will see “many thousands of people” contract coronavirus, the deputy chief medical officer told Sky this morning.

Dr Jenny Harries said the fatality rate will rise before it drops again.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the country would remain in the ‘containment’ phase for the disease at the moment, however it was likely that a change into the ‘delay’ phase would be necessary.