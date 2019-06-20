Derbyshire man named as victim of deadly listeria outbreak at UK hospitals

A Derbyshire man has been named as one of the victims of the listeria outbreak at UK hospitals.

Nationally, five people have died from the outbreak, which has been linked to pre-packaged sandwiches and salads eaten by hospital patients.

Royal Derby Hospital

Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed on Tuesday that eight hospitals in seven NHS Trusts had reported cases, including one confirmed fatal case of listeria at University Hospitals Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust.

Listeria outbreak linked to pre-packed sandwiches confirmed at Derbyshire hospital

And national media have now named the man who died in Derbyshire as Ian Hitchcock.

It is being reported that the 52-year-old, from Matlock, had been admitted to the hospital for cancer treatment in May, but contracted listeria and subsequently died on June 8.

An inquest into his death is due to open at Derby Coroner's Court tomorrow (Friday).

Mr Hitchcock is believed to have operated a family haulage company with his brother, and was the father of 19-year-old twin boys.

His brother Alan, 54, told the Times: “When he went into hospital, I thought he would soon be back at work. I didn’t think he would die because of the food.”

These are the common signs and symptoms of listeriosis – the infection caused by listeria