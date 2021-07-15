Masks and social distancing rules to stay at Derbyshire hospitals after 'freedom day'

With restrictions across the nation set to be scrapped from Monday, NHS officials across Derbyshire have stressed that, for them, nothing is changing for the foreseeable future.

They have reiterated that “the virus is still out there” and continues to pose a risk to health.

As such, if you are a patient or visiting a loved one in a hospital or another healthcare setting in Derbyshire, you still need to wear a face covering, abide by social distancing measures and sanitise your hands regularly.

Face coverings will still be expected to be worn at Chesterfield Royal Hospital after so-called 'Freedom Day',

This is due to the continually rising number of Covid-19 cases in the community, along with the Delta variant of the virus, which spreads more easily and is more likely to cause hospitalisation among the unvaccinated population.

Likewise, healthcare officials have urged residents to get their Covid-19 jab as soon as they can, with all adults eligible to do so. This includes coming back for second jab doses, which offer the prospect of further protection from the virus.

A spokesperson for the Chesterfield Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said: “We are aware that restrictions will be further relaxed from Monday but the situation remains that the virus is still out there in the community, posing a risk to health.

“We need to make sure that we’re doing everything that we can to protect our workforce and the patients in our care, some of whom have serious underlying health conditions.

“This means that there will still be an expectation for our staff, visitors and anyone entering the building to wear a surgical face mask, provided at all of our main entrances, sanitise their hands and observe social distancing where possible.

“We would also urge everyone to be careful, be sensible and continue to do what they can to limit the spread of Covid-19 to help protect our services.”