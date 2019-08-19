Parents in Derbyshire urged to get kids immunised as measles cases rise

Parents of primary school starters have been urged to get children immunised as it is confirmed the UK is no longer classed as a measles free country.

As thousands of parents across the East Midlands prepare their children to start primary school in the next few weeks, Public Health England (PHE) East Midlands is warning that 7000 5-year olds in the region may not be fully up-to-date with some routine immunisations.

These worrying estimates, released as part of PHE’s Value of Vaccines campaign, show that some 4 and 5-year olds are starting school at unnecessary risk of serious diseases compared to the majority of their classmates, prompting a call for parents to check their child’s Red Book to ensure their children are up-to-date with scheduled immunisations.

Dr Vanessa MacGregor, Consultant in Communicable Disease Control at PHE East Midlands, said: “It’s a real concern that so many young children in our region could be starting school without the full protection that the NHS childhood immunisation programme offers for free.

"We know that parents want the best protection for their children and so many may be unaware that their child is not up-to-date.

"We’re urging all parents of primary school starters to check their child’s Red Book now to make sure there is a record of two MMR doses and the 4-in-1 booster vaccine. If not, parents should contact their GP practice to arrange any further vaccinations that are needed.

“We’re particularly concerned about children being at greater risk of measles. We’ve seen outbreaks of this disease in the East Midlands in the past year and we’re continuing to see outbreaks of the disease occurring in communities across the country, many linked to visiting European countries over the summer holidays. The vast majority of those affected are not fully immunised and vaccine preventable diseases spread more easily in schools. It’s crucial that children have maximum protection as they begin to mix with other children at the start of their school journey.

“We often think that these diseases are confined to the past, but the World Health Organisation has recently confirmed that measles is no longer eliminated in England. Whilst tetanus and polio are still rare thanks to the success of the NHS childhood immunisation programme, over the past few years we’ve also seen cases of whooping cough and diphtheria in school-aged children.”

.The UK has lost its measles-free status, three years after the virus was eliminated in the country.

In the first quarter of 2019, there were 231 confirmed cases in the UK.

GPs are being asked to promote catch-up vaccinations for children who may have missed out on both doses.

And social media companies are being urged to quash misleading anti-vaccine messages.

In the UK, dose 1 of the MMR vaccine, which protects against Measles, Mumps and Rubella, is usually given to infants at around 12 months of age. A second dose is given before school, usually at 3 years and 4 months of age, to ensure best protection. Two doses of MMR in a lifetime are needed for a person to be considered fully protected. The 4-in-1 pre-school booster is also usually offered at 3 years and 4 months of age and protects against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus and polio.

Around 680,000 five-year-olds start school in England each year according to Department for Education figures. Based on percentage uptake from latest vaccination coverage figures* PHE estimates that:

Over 30,000 (around 1 in 19) five-year olds may still need to receive their first dose of MMR, leaving them significantly more at risk compared to pupils who are fully vaccinated. Around 2,000 of these children are in the East Midlands.

Around 90,000 (around 1 in 7) five-year olds in England may still need to receive their second dose of MMR vaccine. Around 7,000 of these children are in the East Midlands.

Around 100,000 (around 1 in 8) five-year olds in England may still need their 4-in-1 pre-school booster that protects against diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus and polio. Around 7,000 of these children are in the East Midlands.

This means more than 5 per cent of five-year olds are starting reception year having not received any MMR. This leaves them at high risk of measles at a time when outbreaks of the disease are occurring across the country.

To check that your child has received all their vaccines on schedule, go to https://www.nhs.uk/conditions/vaccinations/nhs-vaccinations-and-when-to-have-them/ and refer to your child’s Red Book. If in any doubt, contact your GP practice.

It’s never too late for a child to be immunised. PHE’s catch-up call for primary school starters follows the issue of a new GP contract from NHS England and Improvement which also encourages 10 and 11-year olds to be caught up with any missing MMR vaccinations prior to them reaching secondary school age.

Prof Helen Stokes-Lampard, Chair of the Royal College of GPs, said: "We are still suffering from the now entirely debunked MMR scandal of the nineties, and it is potentially disastrous that as a result so many young people are now susceptible to serious, often life-threatening infectious diseases, such as measles, that we could have completely eradicated in this country if this had never happened.

"People who were not vaccinated as children need to understand that it is not too late to have their MMR jab and we would urge them to do so."

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: "It's easy to forget how devastating measles can be, precisely because vaccines are so effective at preventing it in the first place.

"With this strategy, the whole health system will come together to renew focus on vaccinations - especially for our children - and this time we will eliminate measles for good."

Measles is a highly contagious and dangerous infection. Anyone who has not received two doses of MMR vaccine will be at risk.