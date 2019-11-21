Accessible Belper will switch town's Christmas lights

The event will take place on Friday 29 November at 5.45pm, in the Memorial Garden

Belper is celebrating Accessibility Awareness with the Chair of Accessible Belper switching on the Christmas lights along with the town's Mayor this year.

Siobhan Fennell founded Accessible Belper four years ago, leading a team of volunteers in raising awareness of the needs of disabled people throughout family and community organisations.

Accessible Belper said: "The town has listened and taken action to ensure that everyone can enjoy its businesses and services equally.

"The switching on of the lights this year, will be a wonderful way of highlighting the essential nature of a message that is being spread by a welcoming, friendly town."