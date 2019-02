The second-hand industry is booming with selling sites all over social media, apps and car-boot sales offering plenty of choice. With the help of Good Move we have the list of the top ten most searched for second hand items.

1. Books In 2018, books were the most searched for second-hand household item. other Buy a Photo

2. iPhone With new models always hitting the market, your old iPhone can earn you a few quid. other Buy a Photo

3. PlayStation4 Gamers out there are always after a bargain. other Buy a Photo

4. Sofa With the high cost of a new sofa, second-hand ones have big appeal if in good condition. other Buy a Photo

View more