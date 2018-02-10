Belper Weight Watchers group step up efforts to help feed the homeless

Amber Valley slimming clubs resisted the temptations of January by stepping up their regular donations to a Derby homelessness charity.

Several groups run by Weight Watchers consultant Donna Curley have been donating leftover Christmas treats to her regular collections for the Nourish project.

She said: “I’ve been asking members to bring in donations over the last few months and the idea is growing.

“We made an extra push around the holidays, when there is always lots of extra food left. It might be chocolates or biscuits but, at the end of the day, food is food.”

She added: “The Belper and Allestree groups have been particularly keen to help, and some members have been baking cakes every week.

“Some people love to be making food, even when they are trying to watch what they eat themselves.”

Nourish has been set up by volunteers in Derby to deliver up to 100 hot meals and essential care supplies every Monday night - one of several such services operating throughout the week.

Kelly Cooper, who runs the group, said: “We get a lot of support from Donna and her groups, they’ve been really good to us. Thank you.”

Donna said: “I just wanted to do something to help those less fortunate. A couple of us went to help serve the meals last month. It was upsetting, but I’m glad we did it.”

Anyone interested in supporting Nourish can contact the organisers on Facebook via https://goo.gl/Wj7YDX.

For more details on Donna’s Weight Watchers sessions, call 07824 488976 or visit https://goo.gl/BnvEdB.