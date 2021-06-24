Mayhem at the auction as full-scale monster truck put up for sale

Monster truck fans are being offered a rare opportunity to grab a full-sized slice of automotive mayhem as one of the UK’s best known trucks goes up for auction.

Mayhem is a 12-foot high Chevy Silverado which has found fame at motoring events around the country offering passenger rides in its specially adapted pick-up bed.

Now, after seven years and more than 30,000 passenger rides, it is being put up for sale by its owner, offering a new owner the chance to secure a unique business opportunity or their own personal plaything.

Mayhem has become a fixture at UK motoring events (Photo: Car & Classic)

The big red machine is being auctioned on online portal Car & Classic, with bidding opening on 23 June and running for seven days.

Based on a first-generation Chevy Silverado, Mayhem was originally built by TNT 4x4 Shop in Long Island in the United States before being shipped to the UK in 2014. With a full body lift, massively uprated suspension and 66-inch, 700kg tyres, the truck stands 12 feet tall and weighs a massive 7.5 tonnes.

Powered by a 6.0-litre Vortec V8 engine, Mayhem produces 300bhp and is capable of tearing up the turf and crushing cars, presuming you can find a space big enough to run it. However, unlike the competition trucks that wow crowds at events like Monster Jam, Mayhem is set up to carry passengers, with eight bucket seats mounted in the bed of the truck. Each seat features a harness and is protected by the truck’s built-in roll cage.

The truck even retains the Silverado’s original interior, meaning the driver can enjoy working air con and a stereo as they throw the massive machine around.

Each of Mayhem's tyres is 66 inches tall and weighs 770kg (Photo: Car & Classic)

Since being brought to the UK, Mayhem has undergone significant re-engineering with additional chassis strengthening and has been regularly maintained to ensure it remains rust-free and running smoothly.

“Monster trucks are very popular in America, so to be able to have one at auction here in the UK is such a rare treat. It’s not something many people come across and for Mayhem to be in such fantastic condition really is the icing on the cake,” said Chris Pollitt, head of editorial at Car & Classic.

“I think a lot of people might look at this monster truck and not immediately realise the full potential of a vehicle like this. The possibilities are endless and you could make your money back very quickly, whilst having bucket loads of fun.”

(Photo: Car & Classic)