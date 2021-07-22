We hit the road to test a cooler built to beat a heatwave

It can be used as a fridge or freezer

Plugging in the Halfords Compressor Cooler Freezer it soon gets to work chilling our goodies and is tucked away neatly with its long extension cord in the boot for our journey.

Despite reading 30C as we set off it’s impressively soon heading below zero and keeping our ice creams intact.

Retailing at £250 the device is more spendy than a simple coolbox but has the features to warrant its price tag.

It can actually be used as a fridge or freezer, is compatible with multiple power sources and the temperature can even be set down to -22C!

It holds 44 standard 330ml cans, 12 0.5L bottles, or six 1.5L bottles and not only is it quiet and efficient, but it has sturdy wheels and a pull out handle, making it easily transportable and perfect for camping.

And as we arrive at our sweltering destination it’s a relief to pop open the lid and find the super chilled goodies glistening with icy goodness.