Flooding on Dunston Lane.

Derbyshire on flood alert: Remember these times when flooding hit the county?

With flood alerts still in place on a number of rivers across Derbyshire, we've been looking back at the times when over-flowing water has caused chaos across the county

Fingers crossed we don't seen scenes like this again any time soon!

Floods at the bottom of Station Road and The Villas in Bolsover.
Chesterfield Hornsbridge flood
Chesterfield Hornsbridge flood
Crown Square, Matlock..flooded Dec 10th 1965.
