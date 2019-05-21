EE network down as users left unable to make or receive calls

Mobile phone users have been left struggling to make calls with widespread reports of outages on EE network.

Customers have been reporting that they can’t send texts as well as receive calls this morning.

The website Down Detector is reporting issues on the EE network across the country with the South East in particular being affected, as well as Scotland, Manchester and other parts of the UK.

There have been widespread reports of EE being down on social media with many people saying that they can’t make calls or send texts on Twitter.

