Indian food.

Fancy a vindaloo or jalfrezi? Check out Derbyshire's top ten curry houses

Spice up your life by taking your partner out for an exotic meal.

From a creamy korma to a fiery Madras, find a feast to set your tastebuds tingling in our guide to the top curry houses in Derbyshire, compiled with the help of TripAdvisor reviews.

"Wonderful choice of food, huge servings."

1. Kathmandu Gurkha Restaurant, Clay Cross

"Best curry I've eaten. I had a chicken tikka masala and the naan bread was perfect."

2. Indian Palace, Buxton

"Amazing quality food, the Palak Paneer was especially wonderful."

3. Curry Cottage, Stoney Middleton

"The selection of food was extensive but not overwhelming. I had Nepal chicken, it was sweet and sour with a slight, spicy hint."

4. Maazi, Matlock

