Fancy this lovely Regency townhouse with six bedrooms, a wine cellar and walled garden? It’s yours for £850,000

This stunning Regency townhouse in the heart of Bakewell has six bedrooms, wine cellar, a walled garden and is on the market for £850,000.

Rutland House on Buxton Road is a Grade II listed property with bright and spacious rooms.

Rutland House, Bakewell

The drawing room looks out onto the street and features a stone fireplace with working grate, flanked by bookcases. Directly opposite is the dining room which has a wood fireplace with working grate and high level shelving.

Fitted bookcases and a full-length window are focal points of the inner hall which has a cloakroom with wc.

The study has lovely views over the rear garden, fitted bookcases with cupboards below and a wooden fireplace.

To the rear of the property is the kitchen/breakfast room which also overlooks the garden and has a good range of wall and base units with granite work tops incorporating a large Belfast sink, original cupboards and two-oven gas-fired AGA.

On the first floor the master bedroom has two windows overlooking the street, wood fireplace with working grate and door to an ensuite bathroom which contains bath, separate shower cubicle, wc, hand basin and overlooks the garden. The principal guest bedroom is at the rear of the house and has views over the garden. It has a wood fireplace and door to an ensuite bathroom comprising bath with shower over, wc, wash basin and a door into a walk-in airing cupboard. A further double bedroom overlooks the street and has a wood fireplace and hand basin.

On the second floor there are three double bedrooms, one with a walk-in cupboard. The large family bathroom has a full suite with a bath, basin, wc and walk-in airing cupboard.

The cellars comprise three rooms. The first is a large utility room with plumbing for washer and dryer, sink and original stone slating tray. The second is a large wine cellar with stone thralls and the third is a further cellar room.

A two-car tandem garage was originally a former stable and tack room and offers useful storage with further potential. There is off-road parking for several cars.

The lovely walled garden is mainly laid to lawn with gravel pathway and herbaceous borders. There are two storage sheds and a door leading out to Bath Gardens.

