The George at Castleton, Miners Arms at Ashover, Derwentwater Arms at Calver, pictured clockwise from top.

35 best pubs in Peak District and beyond as rated in Google reviews

Quaint old country pubs in the Peak District and bustling boozers in market towns, we’re spoilt for choice with the vast range of watering holes in Derbyshire.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 20th August 2021, 12:29 pm

But how do you pick a place that offers a good drink, good food and good service if you fancy a change from your familiar local?

Reviews are a good starting point. We’ve looked at the Google ratings to compile our list of the top 35 pubs in the Peak District and beyond.

Which one will you choose?

1. Barley Mow, Bonsall

Barley Mow, Bonsall, The Dale, Matlock DE4 2AY. Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (268 Google reviews). "the food was outstanding first class and the atmosphere was great. The staff are really friendly and nice."

2. The Flying Childers, Stanton in Peak

The Flying Childers, Main Road, Stanton in Peak, Matlock, DE4 2LW. Rating: 4.8 out of 5 (183 Google reviews). "One of Derbyshire's traditional country pubs."

3. The Royal Oak, Hurdlow

The Royal Oak, Hurdlow, Buxton SK17 9QJ. Ratiing: 4.7 out of 5 (1,150 Google reviews). "Brilliant food excellent staff and the local wine/beer/gin superb; worth a visit."

4. Packhorse Inn, Little Longstone

Packhorse Inn, Main Street, Little Longstone, Bakewell DE45 1NN. Rating: 4.7 out of 5 (609 Google reviews). "Best pub for food in Great Longstone. Really good attentive service and value for money. Good beer too."

