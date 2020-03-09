Thursday, March 12

Mick Moonshine's ‘Classic Rock’ takeover! The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Syteria. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Brinanigans. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Friday, March 13

Watchsnatchers. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Bonnie. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Michael Hardy. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Sack Sabbath. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

M2TM Chesterfield - Heat 3. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Mercury. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Scott Doonican. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

One Million Fingers. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Saturday, March 14

ZiPt. The Flying Childers, Stanton in the Peak.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Carnival. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Paul Rhodes. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.

Freestyle. Brimington Social Club, Brimington.

Papa Shango w/ Mr Wolf - The Hairy Dog, Derby.

Hattie Hatstar. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Green Haze + The Offspin. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Take The Seven//Andrew Bradley Music. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

Get Ready. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Starscreen. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Coldflame. Queens Head Hotel, Buxton.

Sunday, March 15

Gina Ross. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derby.

Tuesday, March 17

Silk Road Jam Night. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Wednesday, March 18

Tom Collins. North Wingfield Miners Welfare, Derby.