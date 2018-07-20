Head to the heart of the country with this attractive farm in glorious rural location

Immerse yourself in the country life with this rare opportunity to purchase Trogues Farm.

The farm is a range of buildings all set within 120 acres with the prospect of erecting more farm buildings subject to the necessary consents.

Trogues Farm is on the market for �950,000

Trogues Farm is situated in a stunning rural location just outside the village of Wensley and is also near to the village of Winster.

The popular villages are both short distances away having a range of basic amenities including a church, public houses, post office, village shop and primary schools.

The market towns of Bakewell and Matlock offer a wider range of facilities including supermarkets, high street shops, restaurants and secondary schools.

There are many nearby local walks and bridleways throughout the Peak Park.

The house is subject to an agricultural occupancy condition.

The property has the benefit of double glazing and gas central heating.

Accommodation comprises entrance porch and hallway, a snug/reception hallway, sitting room, dining kitchen, study, utility room, landing, four bedrooms and family bathroom.

There is an attached garage, accessed internally through the utility, with power, water and lighting.

Outside to the front is a tarmac driveway providing paring for several vehicles, as well as a second drive to the buildings.

There is a generous garden area, with a lawn and patio area.

Outbuildings comprise a traditional stone barn suitable for a mixture of uses, subject to the necessary planning consents, a general purpose building, with a corner separated off as a kitchen and toilet, with power water and a log burner, a lean-to rear store, polytunnel, garden shed and log store.

The agricultural land is down to pasture with part suitable for mowing and all for grazing together with various sections of woodland.

The land is conveniently situated in one block within a ring fence, with access off Main Road through various field entrances.