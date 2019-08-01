Derbyshire has some great Chinese restaurants.

Here are 11 of the best Chinese restaurants in Derbyshire

If a chicken chow mein or slices of sushi take your fancy how about visiting one of Derbyshire's top Chinese takeaways?

We've taken the legwork out of looking for the best, with a little help from TripAdvisor reviewers.

"Beautiful food, a good selection and fair prices. A hidden gem."

1. O-Tokuda, Chesterfield

"Great atmosphere with a rarity of a chef serving Nepalese using ingredients from the region, Chinese and Indian dishes."

2. Gurkha Tingmo Palace, Buxton

"Really impressed with the range of vegetarian dishes."

3. Eastern Court Chinese, Bakewell

"The food here is excellent. It is all freshly made with fresh vegetables and the meat is of really good quality."

4. Hakka-San, Chesterfield

