Here's where you will find all the live gigs around Derbyshire

Wednesday, January 29

Julian Jones. The Neptune Beer Emporium. Chesterfield.

Wild Silk. North Wingfield Miners Welfare, Derbyshire.

Thursday, January 30

The Washington Whirligig. 8.30pm start, £7 admission, £6 for members, The Unwin Club, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Brinanigans. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.

Ariel Posen. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Friday, January 31

Sound Thieves. The Victoria Club, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Paper Kite. Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.

Pocket Rocket. Red Lion, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Korn Again + Spouky Kids (Korn + Marilyn Manson tribute). The Hairy Dog, Derby.

James Walsh, The Venue, Derby.

Rain Dogs. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Firecracker/Vida + Bullit Party Night. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Jive Aces - Big Beat Revue. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Lady Rose Live. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Five Past Midnight. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.

Still Marillion. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Saturday, February 1

ZiPt. The Holly Bush, Ripley.

Black Sails. The Ark Tavern, Brimington, Chesterfield.

Stu and Dave (Birdy). Uppertown Social Club, Ashover, Chesterfield.

Tangerine Tree. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Atomic. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Roxberg Homebrude - Rocking The County. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.

The Sound of Springsteen. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.

Jim Taplin. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Manchester Ska Foundation. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.

Roxy Magic. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tom John Hall and (M A R I A), Dub:rek Studios, Derby.

Wednesday, February 5

Chezzy Jam Machine. The Neptune Beer Emporium. Chesterfield.

