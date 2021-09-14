A street scene in Ramblers' Gate, Ashbourne

A survey, conducted by David Wilson Homes, has shown that residents would prioritise buying a bigger home now to accommodate a growing family or to ensure that they have the required space should their parents move in with them at some stage.

The coronavirus pandemic has shown the value of having room for a home office and hobbies.

Rachael Harrison, sales director at David Wilson Homes East Midlands, said: “We’ve witnessed a huge shift in the priorities of homebuyers over the past couple of years due to the pandemic changing what’s most important to us so this result is no surprise to us.

Kitchen and dining area in Moorcroft style home at Rambers' Gate, Ashbourne.

“Future proofing with a move now is a great way to ensure that your property can accommodate any changes in years to come, as we all know how important it is to have our families close to us.

“By prioritising space now, property seekers have a great opportunity to secure a bigger home whilst mortgage rates are low, and will be able to stay in this home much longer instead of upsizing a couple of years down the line.”

The findings of the survey arose from the feedback of 2,098 respondents throughout the UK, some of whom were homeowners (including first time buyers), downsizers and employed.

David Wilson Homes East Midlands currently has a variety of properties available at Ramblers’ Gate in Ashbourne. The houses range from two bedrooms to five bedrooms and are priced from £194,995 to £579,995.

A dressing area in one of the showhomes at Ramblers Gate, Ashbourne.

