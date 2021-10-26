Former Derbyshire care home with guide price of £425,000 has outline planning permission for seven houses on site

Ada Bellfield House at Field Lane, Belper, has outline planning permission from Amber Valley Borough Council to demolish the existing building and development of up to seven houses on the existing site.

A spokesman for SDL Property Auctions, which are handling the online auction on Thursday, October 28 at 10am, said: “This is a great opportunity for any local developers looking for a site for their next project”.

The property is being sold in partnership with Derbyshire County Council.

