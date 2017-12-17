HOROSCOPES: What do the stars have in store for you?

Here’s your weekly horoscopes from Russell Grant (week beginning Nov 18).

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

You’re torn between your personal and professional lives. Your romantic partner feels slighted. Instead of treating them like a second-class citizen, reassess your priorities. Arranging a romantic outing is a good idea. Are you single? You will remain so until you make some changes. Stop giving the best of yourself to your job. Even if you have your own business, it’s important to strike a healthy work-life balance. Taking a course of study and learning will be a welcome distraction from work.

TAURUS (April 21 - May 21)

Pushing yourself too hard will result in burnout. You have too much responsibility on your plate. It’s time to delegate tasks

to others. If you don’t scale back your schedule, you’ll fail to deliver on a promise. This could cause an important relationship to fall by the wayside. Set new goals and ask a good friend or romantic partner to hold you accountable. Are you single? You’ll meet someone special at a religious, cultural or educational event. Someone from a totally different creed or culture will be hard to resist.

GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

A romantic relationship is more trouble than it’s worth. You’re tired of trying to satisfy the whims of an unreasonable partner. If you’re single, stop putting pressure on yourself to be with someone. The sooner you embrace your freedom, the happier you’ll be. Pour your energy into improving your health. Taking more exercise, eating nutritious food and getting more sleep will give you an attractive glow. Doors that used to be sealed shut will suddenly swing open for you. Celebrate.

CANCER (June 22 - July 23)

Your family is putting pressure on you to make changes in your personal life. Their concerns are valid. Your nearest and dearest are tired of seeing you settle for less than the best. If you’re in a troubled situation, break it off. There are worse things in life than being single or having to put up a host of day to day trials and tribulations. With the help of your relatives, you can make things better. If you’ve been looking for a new job, you’ll find one that involves lots of travel. Being paid to see the world will lift your spirits.

LEO (July 24 - August 23)

A power struggle at work is weighing on your mind. You’re tired of obsessing about your job in your leisure time. Filing an

official report could turn the tide in your favour. There’s no reason you should put up with difficult situations at work.

While your professional life has been challenging, your love life is flourishing. If you’re single, you’ll meet someone special

at a party. Not only will you have lots in common, but you’ll make great travel companions. If you have a partner, you’ll get

a lovely gift.

VIRGO (August 24 - September 23)

Spending lots of money won’t fill an emotional void. If a child or romantic partner are demanding expensive gifts, it’s time

to have a serious talk. Instead of trying to buy their affection, commit to work on your relationship. Enjoy going out

together and keep distractions to a minimum. Turn off your mobile and don’t invite anyone else along on these trips. Having a rewarding home life will prompt you to make some healthy changes. Your diet and exercise routine will improve, giving you an attractive glow.

LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

It will be impossible to deal graciously with a difficult relative. Although you want to respect someone who is older, they

aren’t giving you the same consideration. The next time you are expected to obey their commands, you should stand your ground. It’s time to set some healthy boundaries. A lucrative job is on the way. This position will allow you to work from home at least a few days a week. This is your chance to establish a comfortable domestic life that is free of stress. Embrace this chance for freedom.

SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

You feel alienated from a group of people. If every time you enter the room, everyone goes quiet don’t try to ingratiate yourself to these people, make a break and form your own social circle. Be selective about the company you keep. You will hit it off with accomplished people who march to the beat of their own drummer. You’ve been blessed with extraordinary gifts; you can’t expect to lead an ordinary life. Once you have friends who believe in your abilities, you’ll make progress in your career.

SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 21)

You’ll have to scale back your social calendar for the sake of work. Although putting in long shifts makes you upset, it’s critical to your career success. When you make personal sacrifices for your boss, you’ll gain their trust. Be prepared to receive bigger and better assignments. A passionate encounter will give you a new lease on life. This relationship will prompt you to reassess your priorities. Instead of trying to please everyone else all the time, you’ll start putting your own needs first.

CAPRICORN (December 22 - January 20)

An oppressive authority figure will make you very frustrated. It’s important to find a healthy outlet for your tensions. Getting out of a toxic professional situation is critical to your wellbeing. Pour your energy into finding a job that makes you feel productive and appreciated. Resist the temptation to keep this situation secret from your nearest and dearest. Confide in your friends. They’ll suggest helpful coping mechanisms. There’s no reason to isolate yourself. Your loved ones are eager to help you.

AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

An embarrassing secret will come to light. If you’ve exaggerated your experience or accomplishments, be honest. Admit the deception and accept the consequences. It’s possible you’ll be dismissed from a job or abandoned in a relationship. Treat this as a learning experience. You’re tired of living a lie. A good job will be offered to you. Don’t balk at taking a pay cut. It will take time to prove yourself, so be patient. Eventually, you’ll reach a level of success you never dreamed possible.

PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

Neither a lender nor a borrower be. Mixing friendship with finance will result in misery. If you owe someone money, do everything in your power to pay it back as soon as possible. Your relationship may be permanently damaged, but at least you will be relieved of this burden. If you’ve incurred a loss, you should write it off and move on. An exciting career opportunity is on the horizon. Don’t be afraid to take charge of an important division. You’ll be a resounding success in this role.