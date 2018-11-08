Huge domestic and business potential in this stunning plot, yours for guide price of £950,000

This is a traditional four-bedroom stone cottage, with an adjoining annexe, which benefits from three ensuites, and a stunning country setting.

The annexe has been used for additional accommodation but would be suitable for B&B accommodation, separation into holiday lets or for family members.

Aerial view of the property and outbuildings

As well as the cottage and annexe , there are various outbuildings all set within grassland extending to approximately six acres, and all positioned in a quiet, secluded valley.

The property is the highly sought-after village of Atlow and is also near to Carsington Water and the local sailing club.

Accommodation on the ground floor consists of the conservatory, breakfast kitchen, lounge, sitting room, utility room, dining room and a study.

On the first floor are four bedrooms, three with ensuites and the family bathroom.

Entrance to annexe and outbuildings

The property has multiple patio areas to the front and rear with views over the stream and weir.

Beyond the garden, there is a large orchard and a further woodland area.

There are fishing rights to both sides of the stream up to the end of the woodland.

The separate annexe is a three-storey building.

Lounge

On the lower ground floor is an entrance hall, shower and toilet room and two large rooms.

On the upper ground floor is an open plan living/dining kitchen, a bathroom, reception room and three bedrooms.

Situated in the main yard is a training block, currently used by a charity, which comprises an two offices, reception room, large conference room, further office/training room, kitchen, dining room and bathroom.

The building has potential to be used as offices for a business or for a mixture of hobbies , subject to the necessary consents.

Breakfast kitchen

Two further outbuilding on the site are a former bull pen which is currently used for storage but has potential for other uses, subject to the necessary consents, and an open-fronted pole barn.