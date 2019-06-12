Indulge your children with a trip to Peppa Pig World

If you’re the parent of a pre-schooler, you may already be sick of hearing about Peppa Pig.

However, don’t write the chatty pig and her animal pals off just yet as their popularity shows no sign of waning.

Fun with The Dinosaur Tour Co. ride at Paultons Park.

As well as watching the show, reading the books and playing with the toys, your child can pay a visit to their favourite character’s home at Peppa Pig World.

The themed attraction aimed at young children first opened in 2011 and has proved so popular that it has now expanded with two new rides.

The Queen’s Flying Coach ride is a sedate monorail which gives you a good view of Peppa Pig World and everything it has to offer. You and your children ride in a royal carriage, each decorated with either Peppa’s teddy dressed as a princess or George’s dinosaur wearing a crown.

This is a great ride to start your day with as it gives you a good overview of the park and allows you to take in the bright, colourful surroundings which will make you feel like you have actually stepped into an episode of Peppa Pig.

The other new offering is Grampy Rabbit’s Sailing Club – a spinning boat adventure, which is a slower, gentler version of a traditional river rapids ride. You will float, bump and glide your way around the water course, passing friendly lifesize figures of well-known characters, including Peppa and her family tucking into a picnic with a royal twist.

Peppa Pig World itself is part of the family theme park Paultons Park, near Southampton.

With nine Peppa-themed rides, a soft play, a playground and a water splash zone, as well as regular meet and greets with Peppa and George, there is plenty to keep little ones busy for the whole day.

However, if they do decide they want to explore the larger theme park as well, there is lots on offer with child-friendly rides, a selection of animals, a dinosaur-themed zone called Lost Kingdom, a 4D cinema and a large water splash park for summer days.

One of the best things about Peppa Pig World is the lack of height restrictions – only George’s Dinosaur Ride has a minimum height for accompanied children but even that is a modest 85cm.

All aboard Grampy Rabbit's Sailing Club ride.

The park does recommend that children aged under 12 months don’t ride but if you have a tot who has passed their first birthday, you’ll be spoilt for choice for things to take them on.

Daddy Pig's Car Ride, Peppa Pig World, Paultons Park.