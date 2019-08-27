Just look at this stunning Derbyshire home with outdoor pool, wine cellar and cinema room for £2 million
The Grade II-listed property also seven bedrooms, gym office, stables and extensive grounds for equestrian activities.
Check out these pictures and for more details, visit property experts Zoopla here.
1. Swimming pool
This stylish outdoor pool is a real feature of the property.
Zoopla
other
2. Cinema/games room
Settle down to some big screen action or cue up for some frames in this spacious room.
Zoopla
other
3. Wine cellar
A Roman emperor would be happy with a wine store like this!
Zoopla
other
4. Sitting room
Relax in comfort in this luxurious room
Zoopla
other
View more