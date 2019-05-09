Rainy

Nine things to do on a rainy day in Derbyshire

Rainy weather spoiling your weekend? Not necessarily....

Here's some ideas on how to make the most of a grey day.

1. Peak District Mining Museum

2. Go swimming

3. Blue John Cavern

4. Derby Gaol

