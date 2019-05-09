Nine things to do on a rainy day in Derbyshire Rainy weather spoiling your weekend? Not necessarily.... Here's some ideas on how to make the most of a grey day. 1. Peak District Mining Museum Experience and explore how the miners, and in particular how children, were used in this dangerous aspect of Englands industrial past. other Buy a Photo 2. Go swimming It's wet outside... might as well get a bit wetter! Find your local swimming baths and enjoy an afternoon in the pool. other Buy a Photo 3. Blue John Cavern One of the wonders of the Midlands, the cavern is full of semi-precious mineral Blue John, or 'Derbyshire Spar'. A mysterious underground wonderland of stalactites and stalagmites, rocks, minerals and fossils. other Buy a Photo 4. Derby Gaol This old jail building is ranked as one of the most haunted places in the UK. Derby Gaol and Police Museum is open every Saturday 11am til 3pm, apart from the last Saturday of every month. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3