Pottery Primary School Choir performed in Sheffield with Lee Ryan from boy band Blue in 2007.

Old school photos in and around Belper - can you spot anyone you know?

We've been looking through our vast collection of photos to find old photos of schools in the Belper area

Can you spot anyone you know in our pictures?

Read all about it! Ambergate Primary School pupils produce their own newspaper to sell to parents in 2007.
Belper School's production of Arabian Nights in 2007.
Herbert Strutt Primary School pupils with headteacher John Murday celebrate the new school getting planning permission in 2007.
Dinner time for pupils of Long Row Primary School in Belper in 2009.
