Properties to rent

Only these 20 professions can afford to survive in the UK rental sector

Many experts believe that no more than 30 per cent of your income should be spent on rent.

Property experts Bunk have examined the UK rental market and come up with the 20 most popular professions providing a salary high enough to be able to rent in the UK outside of London.

Average monthly salary: 957'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 71 per cent

1. Hairdresser

Average monthly salary: 957'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 71 per cent
other
Buy a Photo
Average monthly salary: 1,165'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 58 per cent

2. Cleaner

Average monthly salary: 1,165'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 58 per cent
other
Buy a Photo
Average monthly salary: 1,338'Average monthly rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 51 per cent

3. PA/Secretary

Average monthly salary: 1,338'Average monthly rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 51 per cent
other
Buy a Photo
Average monthly salary: 1,370'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 50 per cent

4. Chef

Average monthly salary: 1,370'Average rent: 679'Amount of salary spent on rent: 50 per cent
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 5