Check out these 10 activities for children in Derbyshire that are under a tenner

2. Matlock Farm Park

Feed the meerkats, meet the wallabies and handle small animals at set times throughout the day. You can have fun on a go-kart track or pretend to be Tarzan on a jungle-themed climbing frame with slides and scramble nets. Tots can play on a wooden pirate ship and in a sandpit outdoors or in an underwater themed soft play area indoors. Weekday term tickets for 4-14 years are £8.95, for toddlers 2-3 years £6.95 and for adults £9.95; weekends and school holidays cost £9.95. £7.95 and £10.95 respectively. Go to www.matlockfarmpark.co.uk

Photo: Submitted