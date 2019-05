Whether you're a fan of pepperoni or Margherita pizzas, you're sure to find something to appeal to you at one of these restaurants in Derbyshire as recommended by TripAdvisor reviewers.

1. Lombardis, Chesterfield "I had a Ruspante pizza which was a great take on a familiar theme."

2. The Tickled Trout, Barlow "Pizza was very tasty and a good size."

3. Cipollini Italia, Chesterfield Located above All Saints Tap bar, this restaurant earned praise on TripAdvisor with one diner saying: "I had blue pig pizza (pork and blue cheese). Would definitely recommended.

4. Giorgio's, Chesterfield "Good menu with Sunday pizza and pasta half price."

