RESCUE ME: Could you give this beautiful Husky Cross named Pluto a new home?

Husky-cross Pluto makes for a striking figure. As though he’s stepped straight from the pages of a Jack London novel. A world of snow and ice and darkened forests.

But Pluto is no wild wolf or mighty bear, no fierce bull or big cat, Pluto is just a puppy who never quite grew up. And he’s all the lovelier for it.

At seven-years-old Pluto is in his prime - and how handsome he looks - and bounces around with all the vim and vigour you’d expect, but it’s his nature and his personality that really draws everyone to him. His bright smiling eyes, his broad smiling mouth, his big smiling face. He’s just a stupendous fellow to be around and a terrific companion to have by your side. Daft as a box of frogs, though. In the politest way possible.

He loves to please everyone he meets and makes a concerted effort to ensure that they give him cuddles and fuss aplenty. Wriggling and dancing like a dog a fraction of his size, he really does love all the attention. Beyond fuss, Pluto is also a big lover of all things tasty and will do most anything if there are treats on offer. The way to his heart is through his stomach, most definitely.

Pluto is, however, a big lad and a strong one. He will, thusly, require a similar owner. One who can handle him and is able to offer him the stimulation - both physical and mental - that he really needs. He would also be best placed in an adult-only home, an experienced home, and one in which he is the only animal.

It is the start of a new year, and what better time could there be to offer a dog as particularly precious as Pluto that home which he has been waiting so patiently for. The world outside our windows might be blustery and cold, but Pluto is a dog who, with his thick coat and tender heart, could warm any room.

If you are interested in him please give our centre a call on 01246 273358. He’s a remarkable dog with an irrepressible spirit.