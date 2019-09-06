Surround youself with nothing but the beauty of the Peak District in this country house for £1.695 million
This traditional home with period features and a hot tub comprises a farm house, annexe cottage and additional cottage and could also be business opportunity for letting out as holiday homes..
Check out this pictures and get details here from property experts Zoopla.
1. Hot tub and deck
Relax in the hot tub and enjoy the stunning views
2. Farmhouse sitting room
With feature stone fireplace and views over the valley looking towards Rowsley, Haddon Hall and Chatsworth.
3. Farmhouse dining room
Adjoins the sitting room in an open-plan design
4. Farmhouse kitchen
Finished in stylish wood effect
