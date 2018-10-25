Take a sneak peek inside new overnight accommodation for Derbyshire walkers

Ramblers are being urged to try out an overnight stay in new accommodation at Matlock Bath.

Gulliver’s Kingdom bosses say their Explorer’s Retreat ‘offers stunning accommodation in a prime location for rovers and ramblers’.

Walking is the joint most popular activity for people taking days out in England, so Gulliver’s has responded to the demand for rural but accessible accommodation for the activity through the introduction of contemporary suites at the Matlock Bath site.

Dean Kimberley, director of guest services at Gulliver’s, said: “Our accommodation is suitable for anyone wishing to have an overnight stay in Matlock Bath, not just families seeking the thrill of theme park fun!

“Explorer’s Retreat is open year-round and acts as a room-only hotel throughout the months the theme park is closed. A lot of heart and thought went into revitalising the accommodation at Gulliver’s Kingdom to make it the perfect place to stay, for families, couples, adventurers and business people alike.”