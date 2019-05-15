Take a trip down memory lane in our old photos from around Derbyshire
Remember the good old days and bring back memories as you browse through our photos from the past.
1. Likely lads...
A group of Bamford lads are pictured on a day out in Blackpool in the 1960s.
2. Rings a bell...
Volunteers are pictured with the old bells in Pentrich church. Year unknown.
3. Time of giving...
Young people present gifts to residents at the Woodland Care Home in Ripley.
4. Cold shower...
Someone gets soaked at a Codnor Fun Day event in the 1980s.
