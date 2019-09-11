mmm

Take a trip down memory lane in these old Derbyshire photographs

Bring back old memories as you browse through our photos from the past.

We love to see your retro snapshots. Send your old photos to lucy.roberts@jpimedia.co.uk to see them featured in the paper and online.

Members of the Bamford Institute billiards team lined up for a photo in the 1950s.

1. Looking back...

This was taken at Barrow Hill Junior School in 1953/54. Sent in by reader Mick Watts.

2. Team spirit...

A street party to celebrate VE Day in Ilkeston back in 1945.

3. Celebrations...

Here's a photo of the number 50 bus making its way down Vicar Lane, Alfreton.

4. All aboard...

