Theme park offering half-price entry this weekend as temperatures rise

Temperatures are set to rise and to celebrate, a theme park is offering half-price tickets this weekend.

Drayton Manor Park has cut ticket prices from today (Friday) until Sunday, with adult tickets reduced from £39 to £19.50. Tickets for children aged between four and 11 have been reduced from £29 to £14.50 and senior citizens tickets are also £14.50, reduced from £29.

Entrance to Drayton Manor Park includes access to Thomas Land, and animal lovers will also have the opportunity to visit Drayton Manor Park's conservation zoo.

The discounted tickets are only available when booking in advance. Tickets are available online here.