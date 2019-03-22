Help house a pet in need

These 8 heart-melting pets are still up for adoption in Derbyshire, can you give them their fur-ever home?

Some of the beautiful cats and dogs we featured recently are in line for a new home, but these pets are still at the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire RSPCA branch and are looking for someone to give them the love they deserve.

If you feel you could give any of these perfect pooches and fab felines their fur-ever home, then get in touch with the RSPCA branch at Spital Lane, Chesterfield. For more details on the animals featured and others CLICK HERE. Or call 01246 273358.

Yorkshire terriers Tye (nine-year-old male) and Pippa (ten-year-old female) are inseparable friends whose owner sadly died. They are best suited to an older family with no other pets.

1. Tye and Pippa

Four-year-old Bridget came from a multi-cat household and is a little timid when you first meet her so slow introductions will be necessary to get her to come around. She can live with other cats.

2. Bridget

Five-year-old male Staffy Eddie is a wonderful, friendly dog who thrives on attention. He can be boisterous when first meeting new people, so will need an experienced owner.

3. Eddie

Two-year-old Bardot came from the same household as Bridget so has taken time to get used to her new environment. She will also take some time to get to know a new owner.

4. Bardot

