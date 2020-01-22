These are the biggest retail closures of the last decade - how many do you remember?

Last year alone, nearly 22,000 jobs were lost due to businesses going into administration, with these being distributed across 1,147 locations in the UK. To assess the full impact store closures has had on jobs over the years, ABC Finance researched the closures of almost 9,000 locations from the last decade - amounting to more than 125,000 redundancies. Here are 10 of the biggest high street stores to have entered administration, or filed for a Company Voluntary Agreement, from 2010 to 2019. How many do you remember?

1. BHS Year: 2016. Number of job losses: 11,000

2. Thomas Cook Year: 2019. Number of job losses: 6,500

3. Comet Year: 2012. Number of job losses: 6,000

4. Poundworld Year: 2018. Number of job losses: 4,256

