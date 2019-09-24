This is where you will find all the live bands around Derbyshire

Thursday, September 26
The Illicits. The Venue, Derby.
Brinanigans. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Geoff Achison & UK Souldiggers. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Friday, September 27
Escape Plan. The Spotted Frog, Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield.
The Suffrajetz. The Tap House, Chatsworth Road, Brampton, Chesterfield.
ZiPt. Derby Tup, Whittington Moor.
Wicker Man. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.
Rachel Lauren. The Crown & Cushion, Chesterfield.
Kat Pierce. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Jeramiah Ferrari w/ Captain Accident & Concrete Rose. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Filthy B*tches Present’s “80’s Anthems. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Dark Lightening. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Private Hire. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Beanie. The Boat Inn, Cromford.
Blues Train. Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
John Emil (USA). The Queen’s Head, Belper.
La Villa Strangiato (Rush Tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.
Saturday, September 28
ZiPt. The Nag’s Head, Newbold.
Scott Dee. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.
B Dazzled. Victoria Club, Whittington Moor.
DFACTO! Tails and Ales, Matlock Bath.
Traitors. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Jon Dean. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derbyshire.
Electric Dreams. Brimington Social Club, Chesterfield.
Matt Jones. Red Lion, Whittington Moor.
Hessian Throw. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Arizona. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Musicians Against Homelessness. The County Music Bar, Chesterfield.
Oye Santana. The Winding Wheel, Chesterfield.
The Beat Hounds, The Boat Inn, Cromford.
The Floyd Effect. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.
Flashback, Queen’s Head Hotel, Buxton.
Stereosonics. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Sunday, September 29
Priory Jones. Alfreton Town Supporter’s Club, Derbyshire.
Wednesday, October 2
The Chezzy Jam Machine. The Neptune Beer Emporium, Chesterfield.
Lulu. Buxton Opera House, Derbyshire.